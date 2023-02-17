Tyre Nichols death: 5 former Memphis police officers plead not guilty to murder, other charges

​

The five former Memphis, Tennessee police officers charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the death of Tyre Nichols pleaded not guilty Friday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith made their first court appearances with their lawyers before a judge in Shelby County Criminal Court.

The officers were fired after an internal police investigation into the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died in a hospital three days later. Footage released of the arrest showed the officers beating the 29-year-old Nichols.

The officers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. They are all out on bond. Their next hearing has been scheduled for May 1.

“Be patient. Work with your attorneys.” Judge James Jones Jr. said to the officers. “there may be some high emotions in this case.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.