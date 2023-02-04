Tyre Nichols death: Memphis police departmentally charge officer who allegedly used Taser during traffic stop

​

Memphis police said that it has departmentally charged another officer after the Jan. 7 traffic stop which sent Tyre Nichols to a local hospital, where he died days later.

The Memphis Police Department said in a statement that officer Preston Hemphill is being terminated and has been departmentally charged with “multiple” violations of policy.

“On today’s date, the Memphis Police Department reached an additional finding in the administrative investigation into the tragic death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we determined that Officer Preston violated multiple department policies,” the police department said in a tweet.

Memphis police accuse Hemphill of the following violations:

Personal conductTruthfulnessCompliance with Regulations to wit: Conducted Energy Weapon (TASER)Compliance with Regulations to wit: Uniforms (issued equipment)Inventory and Processing Recovered Property

Officials told Fox News Digital on Jan. 30 that Hemphill was relieved of duty.

Hemphill allegedly used a Taser on Nichols during the Jan. 7 traffic stop.

