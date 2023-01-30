Tyre Nichols memorial fundraiser blows past $1 million in 2 days

​

A memorial fundraiser for Tyre Nichols flew past $1 million in just two days on Monday, raising the initial goal of $10,000 more than 100 times over.

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, put together the fundraiser with her husband, aiming to pay for mental health services and a memorial skate park. The campaign has raised nearly $1.2 million as of Monday morning. The outpouring of support comes weeks after Nichols was beaten senseless by five Memphis police officers in early January, later dying of his injuries.

“He had never been in trouble with the law, not even a parking ticket. He was an honest man, a wonderful son, and kind to everyone. He was quirky and true to himself, and his loss will be felt nationally,” Wells says of her son on the fundraiser.

“During my son’s interaction with the police, they beat him beyond recognition until he became unconscious. He was then taken to a hospital and immediately placed on life support. He died 3 days later, but I believe that my son died on January 7th, the moment those 5 Black Memphis Police Officers pulled Tyre over and beat him to death for no good reason,” Wells wrote.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were all terminated on Jan. 18. They are each facing seven counts: second-degree murder; aggravated assault, act in concert; two counts of aggravated kidnapping; two counts of official misconduct; and official oppression.

Officials released footage of Nichols’ beating on Friday. It shows the five officers punching, kicking, and hitting Nichols with batons as he lies prone on January 7. He died of his injuries in the hospital three days later.

In addition to firing the officers, Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis also permanently disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday. The Unit included the five officers and was focused on preventing and punishing street crime.

The five officers are scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 17.