Unaccompanied Honduran girl, 5, found in Texas days after mother died, authorities say

An unaccompanied 5-year-old girl from Honduras was found in Texas last week after crossing illegally into the United States, authorities said Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the girl was found in Eagle Pass. She had a plastic bag with her birth certificate and an address in the U.S. where she was presumably headed.

Six days earlier, the child was found alone by three women in Piedras Negras, Mexico, across from Eagle Pass, who helped her cross into the U.S.

She allegedly told troopers her father was in Honduras and that she was traveling to reunite with her mother in the U.S. An investigation revealed that the mother had died three days prior.

The child had been traveling with the women since meeting them. She was apparently being groomed to say that the woman she was being sent to is her mother, a DPS spokesperson said.

She said she had been abused in Honduras, authorities said. She was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The U.S.-Mexico border in Texas has seen increased security measures amid a go-at-it-alone campaign by Gov. Greg Abbott to address the increasing numbers of migrants attempting entry into the U.S.

His most recent move was the installation of Wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande, which has roiled Mexican leaders and immigration activists.

The Biden administration is suing Abbott over the floating barriers, claiming they raise humanitarian and environmental issues.

The suit also claims that Texas unlawfully installed the barrier without permission.