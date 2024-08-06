Unclaimed Navy veteran to be laid to rest in presence of community

​

An unclaimed Navy veteran is being laid to rest Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas, in the presence of his community.

Stephen J. Morrison, born in 1958, was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1977.

After no relations claimed him after his death last month, Morrison is being given full military honors for his funeral service at Resthaven Cemetery in Wichita on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The public is heartily encouraged to attend.

After his funeral service, the Navy veteran will be permanently laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield. His casket will be accompanied by volunteers with the American Legion Riders from Mulvane.

As Morrison had no living relatives, the Dignity Memorial’s Homeless Veterans Burial Program stepped in to help cover his funeral services in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Resthaven Cemetery.

“Well, I think to most [people]anyway, it means a lot. And for these guys and gals, we’ve had some of each come back and, a lot of times [they] come on hard times. Whether it’s, you know, substance abuse, or financial hard times, and then they don’t have quite the resources to rely on to get back on their feet,” said Resthaven Cemetery Manager Mark Hansen in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“They fought for us and put their lives on the line. And, and in my opinion, I’m not a veteran, but it’s the least I can do to help them out and give them the honor they deserve,” Hansen added.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and Dignity Memorial Services did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Stephen J. Morrison was 65 at the time of his passing on July 7 of this year.