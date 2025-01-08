United Airlines passenger that landed at LAX recalls harrowing bird’s-eye view of raging wildfire

​

A United Airlines passenger recalled the moment he caught a bird’s-eye view of the raging wildfires engulfing the Los Angeles area, describing the sight as “Mordor from ‘Lord of the Rings’.”

Mark Viniello told Fox News Digital that he was aboard his flight from Denver to Burbank on Tuesday night when passengers were informed before takeoff that the plane would be rerouted to Los Angeles International Airport due to high winds.

“About 20 minutes before we landed, I opened my window and saw what only can be described as Mordor from ‘Lord of the Rings,’” Viniello said, referring to the fiery, volcanic plain of the story’s antagonist, the evil lord Sauron.

“Other passengers looked out their windows and there were gasps and a general sense of incredulity,” he said.

Adding to the nightmarish sight unfolding below them, Viniello said the plane then experienced some turbulence from the high winds that passengers were earlier warned about.

“The landing was difficult, scary and ultimately applause-worthy,” he said.

There are currently at least five active wildfires across the state, in Eaton, Hurst, the Palisades, Woodley and Tyler. Firefighters say Tyler has been 50% contained, but the others remain mostly unmatched as wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour drive the growth of the wildfires.

Officials said at least two people have been killed and “several” firefighters and civilians have been injured as the blazes engulf southern California. More than 1,000 structures have burned.

About 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders and more than 13,000 structures are under threat from the wildfires.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the state’s National Guard on Wednesday. Newsom was quickly criticized by President-elect Trump for resisting a plan to send more water to the state’s agricultural Central Valley because of concerns it would imperil endangered species.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.