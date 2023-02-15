University of Denver condemns antisemitic acts on campus, announces investigation of recent incidents

​

The administration of the University of Denver has responded to a string of recent antisemitic incidents on campus, announcing that they are investigating as well as providing resources to students.

The recent incidents, according to non-profit organization StandWithUs, involved three Jewish students having their doors vandalized. In one situation, a piece of pork was said to be smeared on a dorm room door and left on the doorstep, and the other two involved mezuzahs – religious items containing scrolls that are affixed to doorposts of Jewish homes – being ripped down. According to StandWithUs, the targeted students were either Jewish student leaders or otherwise known to be Jewish.

“We want to be very clear that these acts are NOT acceptable within DU’s community, and acknowledge the harm that has been caused to members of our community,” Vice Chancellor Todd Adams said in a letter to students. “Every student, faculty, and staff member deserves a place to live, learn, and work that is respectful, welcoming, and safe. Each of us shares the responsibility to foster that environment through our actions.”

The letter noted that the first incident took place last Thursday, and the other two on Sunday.

Adams said that the university “has provided a range of supports to directly affected students and continues to investigate these incidents.” He encouraged anyone with knowledge of the incidents notify the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity & Title IX.

The letter informed students that there are support options available to them through the university’s Health & Counseling Center, in addition to the school’s Student Outreach and Support program. Adams also provided links to Jewish student resources provided by the campus Hillel and Chabad organizations.

The school’s Hillel lauded the university’s response to the situation, while letting students know they are there for them.

“Small acts of hate lead to bigger ones and make life unsafe for all students. DU administrators, campus safety, faculty, staff, and the Denver police are involved appropriately,” the organization said in a statement. “DU Hillel is here for students to be heard and supported as we lead conversations with allies to assure students feel safe now and in the future. Stand up for your Jewish friends and do not be a bystander.”

A separate “Dear colleagues” message from school provost Mary Clark and Vice Chancellors Jeff Banks and Chris Whitt addressed and condemned the incidents.

“We stand together in deploring these acts and in committing ourselves to promoting a warm, welcoming campus in which all community members can thrive,” the message said.