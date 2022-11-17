University of Idaho murders: threat still possible without any suspects in custody, police say

​

Idaho police are now saying there is “possibly” still a threat to the Moscow community after four students were murdered in their home near the University of Idaho on the morning of Sept. 13.

Police are still looking for persons of interest or suspects in the murders, and no one is in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We do not have a suspect at this time, and we cannot say there is no threat to the community,” Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Police said earlier this week that there was no threat, citing evidence from their preliminary investigation indicating that the killings were “an isolated, targeted” incident.

“Chief Fry’s comment was not misspoken,” Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital in a statement. “As there is a suspect outstanding, there remains a threat. However, it is believed this was a targeted incident.”

The victims of the early Sunday attack are Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Fry said during the press conference that ‘there is a threat out there, possibly.”

“We need to be vigilant. We need to watch out for our neighbors,” Fry told reporters.

The four students’ deaths have been ruled homicides, and while “no weapons have been located…investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used” in the attack, Moscow police said in a Tuesday statement. Autopsies are currently being conducted.

Police on Sunday responded to initial reports of an unconscious person on King Road — adjacent to Greek Row — around noon and found the four deceased students upon arrival. Officers stationed outside the home this week described a bloody scene inside.

There were no signs of forced entry, and the door of the home was still open when police arrived on Sunday, Fry said Wednesday.

Police said on Tuesday that “based on information from the preliminary investigation, investigators believe this was an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large.” The University of Idaho also said in a statement that there was no threat.

Many students left campus early before Thanksgiving break after the tragedy.

Local authorities have partnered with state and federal law enforcement offices on the case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Moscow police at 208-883-7054.