University of Idaho puts plans to demolish crime scene ‘on hold’

​

The University of Idaho president announced on Wednesday that it will pause plans to demolish the home where four students were killed in November 2022.

University of Idaho President Scott Green made the announcement in an email to all students and staff. Five people lived at the King Road residence in Moscow, Idaho, including three of the victims – Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen. Another victim, Ethan Chapin, was dating Kernodle and was staying the night on Nov. 13, 2022, when all four were allegedly killed by Bryan Kohberger.

“In response to this tragedy, we have tried to do what is right, knowing full well there are no actions or decisions that will be met with full support. This is why the decision about what to do with the King Road house is so difficult. On the one hand, some people want it taken down. It is a constant reminder of the heinous acts that went on inside it. It is also a place that continues to draw unwanted attention from media, YouTubers and others. On the other hand, it elicits deep emotional responses from those who are working through grief and who fear that its destruction could impact the court case. We hear all these arguments, take them seriously and weigh them against the greater good for our university,” Green wrote in the email.

“Because of this, upon the completion of the remediation of the house, including lead and asbestos abatement, we will pause demolition. We will revisit this decision in October. There is no legal requirement for leaving the house standing — both the prosecution and defense have released any interest in the house for their cases. We still fully expect to demolish the house, which was given to the university by the former owner. But we believe leaving the house standing, for now, is the right course to take,” he added.

FAMILIES OF IDAHO STUDENT MURDER VICTIMS STEP IN OVER PLAN TO DEMOLISH CRIME SCENE

The University of Idaho previously asked for the victims families’ opinion on demolishing the King Road house “and then proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests,” according to Shanon Gray, an attorney for Kaylee Goncalves’ family.

“The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest, and one of the most important, pieces of evidence in the case,” Gray said.

CREWS ENTER UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS’ HOME SLATED FOR DEMOLITION AFTER QUADRUPLE STABBING MURDER

Work crews were seen entering and exiting the home in June.

Gray previously told Fox News Digital that “The University of Idaho is choosing to demolish the home on King Road despite the wishes of the victims’ families [Goncalves Family and members of the Mogen and Kernodle Families].”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“By waiting to demo the King Road home until after the trial would honor the families’ wishes and support the judicial process if the home is needed in the future by the prosecution, defense or jurors,” Gray continued. “The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest and one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.”

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.