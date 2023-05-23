Unsettled weather in Plains states will bring threat of tornadoes, large hail

​

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms continue to threaten parts of the central and southern Plains.

3 WESTERN STATES AGREE TO CUT WATER USE FROM DROUGHT-STRICKEN COLORADO RIVER

The unsettled weather will bring large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes on Tuesday.

We’re also watching a system off the coast of Florida that will help enhance showers and thunderstorms over the next few days and into the Memorial Day weekend for the Southeast and mid-Atlantic region.

This comes as unseasonably warm temperatures continue for the Midwest and northern Plains.

Cooler air associated with a cold front will move in on Tuesday night.