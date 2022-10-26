FOX National News 

Unsettled weather moves across Northeast, Great Lakes

We’ve got an active weather pattern set up, with a storm moving across the Great Lakes and Northeast on Wednesday.

Heavy rain moves eastward over the Great Lakes, Northeast
(Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures ahead of the cold front will be above average.

Rain forecast across the Northwest
(Credit: Fox News)

Several areas of low pressure are lined up to impact the Northwest, bringing heavy rain and mountain snow over the next few days.

The next southern storm
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, another southern storm is cranking up later in the week.

  