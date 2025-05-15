US attorney for Massachusetts says interference with ICE operations is ‘disturbing,’ threatens arrests

​

The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts is threatening arrests for those who obstruct ICE operations, calling recent interference in her state “disturbing.”

The warning from Leah Foley, the U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, comes days after a tense video emerged of a crowd reacting to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Worcester.

“The interference with ICE operations around Massachusetts has been disturbing, to say the least. This conduct poses significant public and officer safety risks. It is conduct that should be vilified rather than glorified,” Foley said in a statement.

“I will not stand idly by if any public official, public safety officer, organization or private citizen acts in a manner that criminally obstructs or impedes ICE operations. The United States Attorney’s Office, along with our federal partners, will investigate any violations of federal law and pursue charges that are warranted by such activity,” she added.

Footage captured last week showed the ICE arrest in Worcester being disrupted by a crowd of about 25 people in what police said was a “chaotic incident.”

“District Councilor for the City of Worcester [Etel] Haxhiaj pulled a political stunt and incited chaos by trying to obstruct law enforcement. ICE officers and local police regained control of the situation and ICE arrested Ferreira de Oliveira,” said Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security assistant secretary. “The previous administration’s open border policies allowed this criminal to illegally enter our country in August of 2022. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem this criminal is off our streets.”

DHS went on to describe Oliveira as a “violent criminal alien.” The agency said she was arrested by local police for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a pregnant woman.

The video showed a group of residents chanting “don’t take the mother!” and “no warrant!” after a woman was led into an SUV by uniformed ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Before the vehicle can pull away, other women are seen placing their hands on the front hood of an SUV and screaming in protest.

At one point, a CBP agent and a bystander start shoving each other as he tried to move her away from the SUV. The vehicle eventually left the area after the Worcester Police Department arrived and declared the scene an unlawful assembly, threatening arrests.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.