US Border Patrol agent killed in high-speed chase of illegal immigrant group

A 38-year-old Border Patrol agent was killed in a high-speed pursuit of a group of illegal immigrants in Mission, Texas on Wednesday.

U.S. Border Patrol has not confirmed the identity of the agent, but federal sources say the man was a father of two children. The agent was pursuing a group of migrants on an ATV when he crashed into a closed fence at high speed, the sources told Fox News.

The agent was tracking the group of migrants at roughly 1 a.m. on Wednesday when the crash occurred. Authorities say other agents found him unresponsive and immediately attempted life-saving efforts and requested an EMS. The agent was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Border Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for more details from Fox News Digital.

Immigration is at the top of the ticket this November as a record number of illegal immigrants continue to cross the border.
(John Moore/Getty Images)

A U.S. Border Patrol agent sits in a truck on a road outside a ranch gate near Carrizzo Springs, Texas, U.S.
(Eddie Seal/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

  