US CBP warns migrants not to cross border in Big Bend Sector amid sizzling temps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are warning illegal immigrants not to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Big Bend region of Texas, as an extreme heat wave could make the excursion a deadly one.

The U.S. Border Patrol Big Bend Sector issued the warning on Monday, particularly to people intending to cross the border illegally into the desert and mountains of West Texas.

Temperatures in the region are expected to reach into the 100s for the next 10 days.

The agency said each year, remains of migrants who died from heat-related injuries are discovered by patrol agents in the southwest border sectors.

While the migrants are entering the country illegally most of the time, the Big Bend Sector said the death of any human is tragic, so it issued a warning about the danger to preserve human life.

Officials with the sector said just this year, its agents have recorded 63 rescues, which include 911 calls and beacon activations from migrants in distress.

Agents in the Big Bend Sector have also discovered five dead migrants this fiscal year.

“Extreme heat has the potential to be deadly and kills more people than any other weather event,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. “Please reconsider and do not cross the border illegally during these extreme heat conditions. It is simply not worth the risk of your life.”

