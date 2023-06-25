US Coast Guard convenes Marine Board of Investigation into fatal Titan submersible implosion

​

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it has convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the fatal implosion of a Titanic tourist submersible that killed all five people on board.

Chief Investigator Jason Neubauer said the primary goal of the investigation was “to prevent a similar occurrence by making the necessary recommendations to enhance the safety of the maritime domain worldwide.”

The Coast Guard’s update in the saga comes three days after debris from the Titan submersible was found roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic in North Atlantic waters after a days-long search involving multiple agencies across three countries.

“The MBI is currently in its initial evidence collection phase, including debris salvage operations at the incident site and evidence collection in coordination with Canadian authorities in the Port of Saint John’s, Newfoundland,” Neubauer said.

He added that the MBI can make recommendations to the proper authorities to pursue civil or criminal sanctions as necessary.

The Polar Prince left Newfoundland towing the ill-fated Titan on June 16. There were 41 people on board — 17 crew members and 24 others — including the five-man submersible crew. The 20,000-pound submersible imploded on its way to tour the Titanic wreckage, killing all five on board.

Authorities from the U.S. and Canada have begun the process of probing the cause of the underwater implosion and are grappling with questions of who is responsible for determining how the tragedy unfolded. The Navy is continuing to support the U.S. Coast Guard as operations continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.