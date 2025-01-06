US, Iraqi forces unleash airstrike on ISIS targets, kill terrorists hiding in cave

​

U.S. and coalition forces over the past week conducted airstrikes in Iraq, including killing Islamic State fighters hiding in a cave and capturing a cell leader in Syria, officials said Monday.

The strikes occurred in the Hamrin mountains in northeast Iraq from Dec. 30 through Monday, targeting ISIS locations, U.S. Central Command said.

“Partnered operations like these are critical to maintaining pressure on ISIS and preventing the terrorist group from taking advantage of the rapidly changing security environment in the region,” said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla.

“The enduring defeat of ISIS is a global effort that relies on our Coalition, allies, and partners. U.S. Central Command remains committed to aggressively pursuing these terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our citizens,” he added.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted in an effort to disrupt the terror group’s ability to organize and attack civilians, as well as U.S. citizens and allies in the region.

“During the operations, ISIS fighters engaged Coalition forces on several occasions, resulting in the employment of Coalition air strikes,” CENTCOM said.

At one point, the jets were used to take out ISIS fighters hiding in a cave, officials said.

One coalition member was killed and two others from different nations were wounded. No U.S. personnel were injured, and no damage to any U.S. equipment was reported.

In addition, from Jan. 2-3, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), enabled by CENTCOM forces, captured an ISIS cell leader during an operation near Deir ez-Zor, Syria.