US IT specialist arrested after attempting to share classified information with foreign government: DOJ

​

A government employee in Virginia was arrested on Thursday after he attempted to share classified information with an officer or agent of a foreign government, the Department of Justice announced.

Nathan Laatsch, a 28-year-old IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2019, was arrested after the FBI received a tip in March 2025 that someone was willing to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government.

Laatsch was a civilian employee in the DIA’s Insider Threat Division and held a top secret security clearance, according to the DOJ.

An email to the FBI said that the person – later identified as Laatsch – didn’t “agree or align with the values” of the Trump administration, and would be willing to share classified information that he could access, including “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”

DEFENSE DEPARTMENT CONTRACTOR CHARGED AFTER PRINTING TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS, TRYING TO LEAVE WITH THEM TO MEXICO

Laatsch communicated with an FBI agent, whom he believed to be a foreign government official, multiple times and would confirm that he was ready to share classified information that he transcribed onto a notepad at his desk, the DOJ said. He allegedly exfiltrated the information from his workspace multiple times over a three-day period in preparation.

The FBI set up an operation at a northern Virginia park where Laatsch was to deposit classified information “for the foreign government to retrieve,” according to the DOJ. He was observed by the FBI on or around May 1 depositing an item at the specified location.

Once he left, the DOJ said FBI agents retrieved a thumb drive from the area found to contain a message from Laatsch and multiple typed documents with information portion-marked for Secret or Top Secret levels. His message allegedly indicated that he was sharing “a decent sample size” of classified information to demonstrate the types of things he has access to.

SUSPECT CHARGED IN LEAK OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS ON ISRAEL’S PREPARATIONS FOR POSSIBLE IRAN STRIKE

On May 7, after Laatsch learned that the thumb drive had been retrieved, he allegedly sent a message to the undercover agent appearing to say that he was seeking something in exchange for providing the information.

The following day, he specified that he was interested in “citizenship for your country” because he didn’t expect things in America “to improve in the long term,” the DOJ said. He also allegedly said he was “not opposed to other compensation,” but not in a place where he needed “material compensation.”

Laatsch was told on May 14 by the FBI agent that the “foreign government” was ready for additional classified information. Between May 15 and May 27, he transcribed more information and began to remove it from the building by folding the notes and hiding them in his clothing.

On Thursday, Laatsch arrived at a prearranged location in northern Virginia to drop the information off to the “foreign country.” He was arrested once the FBI received the documents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday in the Eastern District of Virginia.