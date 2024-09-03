US Marines ambushed in brazen attack caught on video and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

UNDER ASSAULT – US Marines ambushed in brazen attack caught on video during port visit. Continue reading …

‘CRINGE AND FAKE’ – VP Harris goes viral for new ‘accent’ at campaign rally, sparking comparison to iconic cartoon. Continue reading …

ALARM BELLS – Billionaire Democrat has a warning for VP Harris as she prepares to debate Trump. Continue reading …

DOUBLE FAULT – Tennis star who humiliated US Open ball girl gets skewered on social media. Continue reading …

THAT ‘HURTS’ – NFL team releases statement after ad appears to show them endorsing VP Harris over Trump. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

ALL ABOUT THE MONEY – Chicago GOP chair says a singular issue has Black Americans rushing to the polls. Continue reading …

CAMPAIGN TRAIL CRASH – Walz’s motorcade was involved in a crash on the way to an event. Continue reading …

‘WHAT THIS PROJECT IS ABOUT’ – Project2025 remains nonpartisan, true to 1980s inception, despite raucous outcry, key figures say.Continue reading …

NINE WEEKS AWAY – Margin of error race between Harris and Trump as 2024 election enters final stretch. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘STAND STRONG’ – Puerto Rican musicians endorse Trump: ‘All my Puerto Ricans, let’s stay united. Let’s vote for Trump.’ Continue reading …

‘NOT WORKING’ – NY Times guest essay trashing DEI contrasts with earlier essay praising DEI. Continue reading …

TALKING TO VOTERS – Trump-Vance running media circles around Harris-Walz in campaign blitz. Continue reading …

‘NEW DIRECTION’ – Harris team may be open to ‘new direction’ on Israel policy: Rep. Ro Khanna. Continue reading …

OPINION

PASTOR COREY BROOKS – My 21-year-old godson just died a horrible, senseless death. He is not a statistic. Continue reading …

LEE CARTER – The rebranding of Kamala Harris. How 5 strategic shifts are changing the presidential election once again. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

IN THE SADDLE – New stars set to join ‘Yellowstone’ cast for highly-anticipated season 6. Continue reading …

‘IT’S OK TO BE PATRIOTIC’ – Chants of ‘USA’ erupt at concert for college students who defended American flag.’ Continue reading …

LABOR DAY QUIZ – How well do you know the national holiday? Test yourself. Take the quiz here …

‘DESERVES PRISON’ – Elon Musk meets fire with fire after judge bans X throughout his entire country. Continue reading …

CELEBRATION – Every dog has its day in this end-of-summer-season pool party. See video …

WATCH

SARAH BEDFORD – Kamala Harris’ alleged policy positions has come from ‘nameless campaign statements.’ See video …

JAMIL JAFFER – Who is protesting for the Americans that remain captive in Gaza? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.