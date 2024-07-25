US military detects, intercepts Russian fighter jets, 2 Chinese H-6 bombers prior to Biden’s address

​

Ahead of President Biden’s first address in the Oval Office since announcing he was dropping out of the presidential race, the North American Aerospace Defense Command Public Affairs (NORAD) says it sent out fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tu-95 “Bear” bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers off the coast of Alaska.

In a press release, the agency confirmed that it detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24.

NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the interception.

This is the first time Russia and China have flown a joint bomber patrol off Alaska, Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reported.

This report came less than an hour before Biden was set to address the nation in his first public address since he announced he would not be running for a second term in office.

“The Russian and PRC aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace. This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence,” the agency said.

It has not yet been determined if this is related to Biden’s address.

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.