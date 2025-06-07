US soldier killed in vehicle crash while training abroad, Army confirms

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. soldier died during a training incident in Hungary this week, the Army’s 101st Airborne Division confirmed to Fox News Digital Saturday.

Sgt. Aaron Cox, 24, of Mabank, Texas, died Thursday near Camp Croft from injuries sustained in a crash when he was driving a vehicle in preparation for the Saber Guardian 25 exercise.

Cox was an infantryman assigned to the “Strike” 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division.

US ARMY BLACK HAWK PILOT FOUND DEAD IN HONDURAS, INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

“The loss of Sgt. Cox is a tragedy for all of us on the Strike team,” Col. Duke Reim, commander, 2MBCT, 101st Airborne Division, said in a statement. “He was a strong soldier and leader who quickly rose through the ranks while serving.

“We are in direct contact with his family for care and support that they need during this difficult time. We would like to thank our Hungarian allies for their prompt response and support to our soldiers.”

Cox joined the Army in 2021 and was first assigned to Fort Campbell in the Kentucky-Tennessee area after basic training.

He graduated from the Army Basic Leader Course and the Combat Lifesaver Course. His awards included the Air Assault Badge, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Expert Infantryman Badge.

2 SUSPECTS, INCLUDING VICTIM’S HUSBAND, CHARGED IN STABBING DEATH OF FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIER IN TENNESSEE

Cox was on his second deployment after he served in Poland three years ago.

The accident is under investigation.

Four soldiers died in Lithuania earlier this year when their vehicle was found in a bog after they went missing.

Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam, and Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Battle Creek, Michigan, were all M1 Abrams tank system maintainers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They had been on a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.

Fox News’ Andrea Margolis, Liz Friden, and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.