US World War II submarine lost for decades found off the coast of Japan

The wreckage of a lost U.S. submarine from World War II has been found off the coast of Japan.

Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) confirmed Friday that a sunken craft off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan is the wreckage of the USS Albacore — a World War II-era U.S. submarine.

The wreckage was documented by Dr. Tamaki Ura with the University of Tokyo. Ura worked off contemporary records obtained through the Japan Center for Asian Historical Records mentioning the destruction of a U.S. submarine.

“As the final resting place for Sailors who gave their life in defense of our nation, we sincerely thank and congratulate Dr. Ura and his team for their efforts in locating the wreck of Albacore,” retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and NHHC Director Samuel Cox said.

The USS Albacore is credited with sinking at least 10 enemy vessels during its years active and received nine battle stars. It was lost at sea in 1944 after fueling up at Midway Island.

He continued, “It is through their hard work and continued collaboration that we could confirm Albacore’s identity after being lost at sea for over 70 years.”

“The wreck of Albacore is a U.S. sunken military craft protected by U.S. law and under the jurisdiction of NHHC,” the command said in its press release. “While non-intrusive activities, such as remote sensing documentation, on U.S. Navy sunken military craft is allowed, any intrusive or potentially intrusive activities must be coordinated with NHHC and if appropriate, authorized through a relevant permitting program.”

The NHHC added, “Most importantly, the wreck represents the final resting place of Sailors that gave their life in defense of the nation and should be respected by all parties as a war grave.”