‘USAID’ paperwork found in car of Boulder terror attack suspect targeting pro-Israel group

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paperwork with the word “USAID” was found in the car of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who’s accused of allegedly throwing explosives at a group in Boulder, Colorado, peacefully protesting for the release of Hamas’ hostages.

The incident happened on Sunday as the pro-Israel group “Run for Their Lives” was protesting on Pearl Street. Boulder police said eight people were injured in the alleged terror attack, adding that they initially received reports of a man setting people on fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, law enforcement officials found paperwork with the words “USAID” inside Soliman’s 2015 silver Toyota Prius. Other paperwork with the words “Israel” and “Palestine” was also allegedly found inside the Toyota Prius, in addition to a red gas container and rags.

A senior State Department official told Fox News Digital that Soliman isn’t a United States Agency for International Development employee.

Soliman allegedly told federal and local law enforcement officials during an interview that he specifically targeted a “Zionist group” that gathered in Boulder on June 1 because he wanted to stop them from taking over “our land,” which he said is “Palestine.” Soliman allegedly said he was planning the attack for a year, adding he waited until his daughter graduated.

BOULDER TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT SAID HE WANTED TO KILL ‘ALL ZIONIST PEOPLE,’ USED MOLOTOV COCKTAILS: FEDS

“He specifically targeted the ‘Zionist Group’ that had gathered in Boulder having learned about the group from an online search,” the affidavit stated.

According to the document, he left messages to his family, a journal and an iPhone at his house in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Soliman told law enforcement officials that he would conduct the attack again, authorities said.

A black plastic container was found near the location Soliman was arrested, which contained “at least” 14 unlit Molotov cocktails, according to the affidavit.

Soliman was charged with murder in the first degree – deliberation with intent; murder in the first degree – extreme indifference; crimes against at-risk adults/elderly; first-degree assault – non-family; first-degree assault – heat of passion; criminal attempt to commit class one and class two felonies; and use of explosives or incendiary devices during felony.

READ THE FEDERAL CHARGING DOCS:

ALLEGED BOULDER TERRORIST OVERSTAYED VISA, GRANTED WORK PERMIT BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Soliman remains in jail on a $10 million bond. He was allegedly heard yelling, “Free Palestine.”

According to sources who spoke with Fox News, Soliman was in the United States illegally and is an Egyptian national.

Soliman first came to the U.S. on Aug. 27, 2022 on a B1/B2 non-immigrant visa that expired on Feb. 26, 2023, but he didn’t leave.

Soliman filed a claim with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on March 29, 2023, which authorized him to work through March 2025.

FBI director Kash Patel described the incident as a terror attack in a post on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI director Kash Patel said. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.