UT police arrest 3 teenagers after witnessing drive-by shooting

​

Salt Lake City police officers witnessed a drive-by shooting Saturday before pursuing the involved vehicle and arresting three teenagers, according to law enforcement officials.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting or consequent arrests, police said in a press release.

One of the vehicle’s passengers, a 14-year-old girl who was not arrested, was sent to the hospital after telling law enforcement she was pregnant, according to police. The teenager’s potential involvement is being investigated.

CALIFORNIA POLICE IDENTIFY GUNMAN IN MONTEREY ATTACK THAT KILLED 10 PEOPLE, INJURED 10 OTHERS IN MASS SHOOTING

The department said the shooting occurred Saturday night, when officers of Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit saw a Nissan Maxima drive into a neighborhood northwest of the city and witnessed “multiple rounds fired” from the vehicle.

The Maxima’s driver then fled the scene and started a car chase with officers before crashing into another car, according to police.

Two 16-year-old male teenagers were arrested and sent to Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center, police reported. The two face charges including possession of a stolen firearm, fleeing, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police said a stolen handgun was found on one of the teenagers, and a second handgun was found inside the car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 15-year-old male teenager was arrested and then released to his guardians, but could face similar charges, police said.

The police department said no further information is being released at this time.