Utah firefighter plunges into partially ice-covered pond to save dog, video shows

A Utah fire district has released video of a firefighter plunging into an icy pond to rescue a dog that was stuck in the frigid water and unable to climb out over the weekend.

Firefighters with the North Davis Fire District responded to Steed Pond in Clearfield after a dog named Bob found itself trapped in the partially ice-covered lake, fire officials said.

“Bob the dog loves the water but the ice shelf prevented him from being able to get out after his polar plunge,” the fire district wrote on Facebook.

A firefighter named Logan put on a dry suit and was hooked up to a rope rig before crawling across the snow-covered ice on the lake toward Bob, who was able to keep his head above the freezing waters.

A scared Bob appeared to act aggressively toward the firefighter, growling at his rescuer as he crawled backward on the ice. When the firefighter dropped into the water and tried to grab Bob, video shows the terrified dog trying to bite his rescuer.

“Don’t worry, Bob! He’s gonna save you!” one person off-camera can be heard yelling from the banks.

Logan’s crewmates readied themselves on the banks and once he grabbed a hold of Bob, they pulled the pair over the ice shelf to safety onto the more solid ice. Bob was seen shaking off the cold water and running toward his owners.

“Firefighter Logan did a fantastic job today helping Bob,” the fire district said. “The rest of ‘B’ shift who you can’t see on camera are on the bank making sure Logan and Bob remain safe.”

Fire officials warned the public that both pets and people are “no match” for the current unsafe ice conditions.

“Please be safe with your pets and children as ice conditions are still not as safe as we’d like them to be,” the fire district said.