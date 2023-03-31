Utah gymnastics studio hid camera in bathroom to record children, adults: police

​

A co-owner of a Utah gymnastics studio allegedly had over 500 explicit files of more than 70 people, including children, from a hidden camera in his gym’s bathroom.

Adam Jacobs, 33, was arrested on March 22 following an investigation that started on March 3.

That’s when someone noticed a recording device disguised as a cellphone charging block in a unisex bathroom of USA Gymnastics World in Woods Cross, Utah, police said.

“The camera was pointed directly towards the toilet in the restroom and had a full view, unimpeded view,” according to the indictment.

The footage, which dates back to October 2022, captured mostly children using the toilet or undressing, police said.

The day Jacobs was arrested, law enforcement executed a search warrant on his home and recovered “additional evidence,” according to police, who didn’t elaborate on what was recovered.

“Currently, all the victims’ identities are known to law enforcement, and they’re working on notifying them,” Woods Cross police said in a press release.

A mom of one of the underage victims told KSL NewsRadio in an interview that “it’s been a punch to the gut.”

She spoke to the local news outlet anonymously and said Jacobs was her son’s coach.

“It was a man that I trusted with my son since he was five years old,” she told KSL NewsRadio. “There have been … many days where he has spent more time with Adam than he has with his own family.”

Jacobs was charged with 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of voyeurism.

Jacobs was a co-owner of the gym with another man, but law enforcement believe Jacobs acted alone and that no other employees were involved.

Police used electronic detection dogs to scour the gym but didn’t find any other devices.