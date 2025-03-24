Utah nurse accused of murder, faking patient’s terminal cancer diagnosis to claim $1M insurance policy: report

​

A registered nurse was arrested and accused of aggravated murder after she allegedly convinced her patient that she had terminal cancer and injected her with a fatal dose of insulin in an attempt to collect the victim’s $1.5 million life insurance policy.

Meggan Randall Sundwall, 47, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of Kacee Lyn Terry, 38, after she died from being injected with an unprescribed dose of insulin over the summer, according to court documents obtained by Fox 13 News.

The arrest stems from an Aug. 12, 2024 investigation when police were called to a home in Highland, UT and found Terry unresponsive.

The caller, Terry’s uncle Mark Farnsworth, reported that he had found his niece unconscious and struggling to breathe as if she were drowning, adding that she had “major, major health issues.”

Police found Sundwall inside the bedroom alone with Terry who claimed that she had been in that condition for “a couple of hours.”

Sundwall then told officers that the victim, who was alleged to have had terminal cancer for the past four to five years, had signed a do-not-resuscitate order and did not want to go to the hospital.

The report stated that paramedics found a diabetic needle, but investigators learned that Terry was not a diabetic. When she was transported to Mountain Point Hospital in Lehi, paramedics found that Terry’s blood sugar level was at 14, significantly below 40, which detectives said is considered life-threatening.

While Terry was being treated in the ICU, the outlet reported that her sister informed doctors that Terry had terminal cancer for the last 4 to 5 years. However, Terry’s primary care physician told the family she never had cancer. An autopsy would also confirm the doctor’s findings, revealing Terry never had cancer or any other major health problems.

Terry was declared brain-dead by doctors and died on August 15, 2024, nearly three days after the initial 911 call, the outlet reported.

The investigation also determined that there was never a do-not-resuscitate order located in Terry’s name and that there was no paperwork designating Sundwall as the victim’s power of attorney.

Terry’s family told investigators that they had suspected Sundwall had been plotting to kill Terry for years. Detectives even located evidence on the victim’s phone that showed a thread of texts beginning in December 2019 that matched the families’ suspicions.

Detectives said more than 28,000 texts between the two women showed that Sundwall detailed different ways she would kill herself if she was Terry over the course of four years, even allegedly offering to “help” her die and discussing how Terry’s death would solve all her money problems.

Following Terry’s death, Sundwall allegedly deleted more than 900 texts from her phone and conducted a search for her life-insurance policy.

According to investigators, Sundwall believed she was the beneficiary of a rumored $1.5 million life insurance policy held by Terry.

Sundwall was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on charges including first-degree aggravated murder and third-degree obstruction of justice and is being held without bail.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Lone Peak Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

