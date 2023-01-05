Utah police find eight dead people, including 5 minors, inside home

​

Enoch, Utah police said three adults and five minors were found dead inside a home on Wednesday, according to reports.

NBC station KSL in Salt Lake City reported all eight people were found with gunshot wounds.

According to a press release obtained by KSL, Enoch officials said the eight individuals were found during a welfare check at a home on Albert Drive.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” the release read.

Enoch Police Department officials were not available for comment, and no other information was available.