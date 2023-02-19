Utah teen dies after falling 150 feet while climbing near cliff, police say

​

A Utah teen fell 150 feet to his death in an accident on Saturday evening while climbing near a cliff, authorities said.

The 17-year-old boy was with a friend while climbing near the cliff’s edge at the Hurricane Overlook near 600 East State Route 59 around 5:30 p.m., the Hurricane City Police Department said.

The teen reportedly slipped and fell about 150 feet to the ground below.

First responders were able to climb down and reach the victim within 15 minutes, but determined the teen didn’t survive the fall, police said.

The teen’s name was not immediately released. Police said he lived in LaVerkin, a city about 2.5 miles north of Hurricane, and that his family has been notified.

“We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident,” the department said.

The investigation was still in the preliminary stages and more information may be released later, according to officials.

The accident happened about a week after authorities in Moab, Utah, said a 17-year-old girl fell to her death after slipping from a sheer cliff face while hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail.