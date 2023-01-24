Van stolen from Illinois funeral home, body reported missing

​

Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home.

The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside.

Rockford Police said the van was found Sunday in Chicago but the man’s remains were not inside. Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.

Rockford Police say they’re working with other law enforcement to locate the man’s body.

Authorities released a photo of a suspect Monday but have not released more details. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.