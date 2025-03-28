Vandal strikes Cybertruck, Tesla owner hits back

​

An accused vandal is “under investigation” after appearing to drag a key across a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Omni Mountain Resort & Spa in Brenton Woods, New Hampshire.

Kerri Pouliot, the owner of the damaged Tesla, posted the clip to X saying “our Tesla cyber truck was vandalized this weekend in NH. While staying at our hotel, our vehicle was keyed within an hour of arriving.”

In an interview, Pouliot told Fox News Digital that she and her husband “were told at the time of the incident that they would be getting a warrant” for the male suspect’s arrest.

Footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the male suspect walking along the right side of the vehicle, pulling what appeared to be a key from his pocket and dragging it along the side of the Cybertruck.

Pouliot recorded a video when police arrived at the scene, and an officer can be heard asking, “Do you want to talk about what happened here?”

The accused vandal snapped back, “No, I don’t know what happened.”

Police then told the man that they “had him on video.”

“I don’t know what happened,” the man repeated.

Carroll Police Chief Tadd Bailey told the New Hampshire Union Leader that “the incident is under investigation by us and the Coos County Attorney’s Office.”

Spokespersons for the Carroll Police Department and the Coos County Attorney’s Office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Undeterred by the targeted thrashing of the Tesla, Pouliot told Fox News Digital that she and her husband have “no intentions of ever selling our truck.”

The dramatic uptick in the destruction of the electric-powered vehicles has not gone unnoticed by the Trump Administration, leading FBI Director Kash Patel to launch a task force to combat the rise in target criminal attacks on Elon Musk’s car company.

On Monday, FBI Spokesperson Ben Williamson told Fox News Digital, “This Task Force is just the latest move in coordinating our efforts to ensure those who violently attack Tesla will be pursued and brought to justice.”

Last week, President Donald Trump weighed in on the widespread vandalism of the vehicles, saying “I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla. Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

Attacks on the vehicles and aggressive rhetoric toward billionaire Tesla founder and DOGE head Elon Musk have not been unprompted. Democrat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said on a call last week that Musk should be “taken down,” to which Attorney General Pam Bondi cautioned her to “tread very carefully.”

The Texas congresswoman quickly clarified her statement, saying, “Everything that I am promoting is nonviolent.”

Bondi further addressed the rhetoric by telling Fox News host Sean Hannity, “After she said that about Elon, [Crockett] said, ‘Well, I didn’t mean violence,’ but however, your words have consequences. And what happened after she said that about Elon Musk? She’s a Texan in her own home state after she said that this morning, three explosive devices were found in Austin, Texas. So she needs to unequivocally denounce the violence.”

Despite warnings from the attorney general, Crockett has doubled down on her stance, calling for a “Global Day of Action” to hit back at the Musk-founded company on March 29.

“All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett said.

Omni Mountain Resort & Spa could not be reached for comment.

