Venezuelan national and Tren de Aragua gang member arrested in Trump’s backyard

A Venezuelan national suspected of being a member of the Tren de Aragua gang has been arrested in President-elect Trump’s backyard of Palm Beach, Florida, according to a senior U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) official.

Jeffrey Dinise, the chief patrol agent of the USBP Miami Sector, announced the arrest in a social media post on Tuesday.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Venezuelan national who was identified as a Tren de Aragua gang member,” Dinise wrote on X. “He has a criminal record for assault w/ a deadly weapon. Our agents continue to keep our communities safe.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information about the arrest.

The arrest happened in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is located.

Researchers have traced the origins of Tren de Aragua, which translates to “Train of Aragua,” to the Tocoron prison in the Aragua state of Venezuela sometime between 2013 and 2015.

The violent gang, which has been terrorizing neighborhoods across the country, is now operating in 16 states, according to a new Department of Homeland Security memo cited by the New York Post. The gang has reportedly taken advantage of a lax southern border under the Biden-Harris administration, with many of its foot soldiers swarming into unsuspecting U.S. communities.

The gang has been engaged in all sorts of violent crime, including murders, shootings of police officers, assaults, robberies and gun smuggling into migrant shelters. It is also said to be engaged in drug dealing and the sex trafficking of migrant women in New York City, and in some states armed members of the gang have been taking over apartment buildings.

And now, according to a New York Post report, the gang is operating in an area that includes half of America’s population.

In addition to New York City, Colorado and Texas, the gang has a foothold in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin, and most recently in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Montana and Wyoming, according to the report that cites a Homeland Security memo.

The Homeland Security memo, titled “Expansion of Tren de Aragua (TdA) Across the United States Presents Challenges for Law Enforcement,” states that the gang has increased its “violent tendencies” as it spreads, according to the report.

