Vermont State Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in ‘suspicious death’ of woman on trail

Authorities in Vermont are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in connection with the “suspicious death” of a woman on a popular trail on Thursday.

Vermont State Police responded to the Rail Trail near 1587 South St. in Castleton at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call reporting a dead woman in the area. Upon arrival, troopers located the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

The agency said a witness reported hearing gunshots before noticing a possible suspect walking northbound on the trail toward the campus of Vermont State University Castleton, formerly Castleton University.

The witness described the person as a White male with short, dark hair, standing at approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The man was reportedly wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Vermont State Police said the suspect is considered to be “armed and dangerous” and urged the community to “remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities.”

Students on campus were told to stay indoors and shelter in place at around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the university’s newspaper.

The Town of Castleton said on Facebook that VSP troopers were casing homes in the area attempting to make contact with a suspect and told residents and students to “be aware of their surroundings, keep doors and vehicles locked, and do not leave keys in vehicles.” The town also said South Street and the Rail Trail are closed to travel.

“As the search continues for a suspect, please make phone calls to friends and family in the area to check in on them,” the town wrote in a post. “If going into buildings or outbuildings that are not/have not been locked, use the buddy system, meaning have another person with you, and have a cell phone with you whenever possible.”

Tips and related information that could assist investigators in the case can be called into the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

The investigation into the woman’s “suspicious death” is in its initial stages, police said, and no additional information is available at the moment.

Agencies working on the case include the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington will perform an autopsy on the woman’s body to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

Castleton is a small town with a population of just under 4,500, according to the 2020 Census, and is located approximately seven miles east of the Vermont-New York border.

The Rail Trail, officially known as the Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail, is a 19.8 mile recreational trail open to pedestrians and bicyclists, and depending on the season, horseback riders, snowshoers, skiers and snowmobiles, according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.