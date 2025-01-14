Veteran American Airlines flight attendant killed in random attack while on a layover in Denver

​

Authorities confirmed that a suspect is in custody for the murder of a veteran American Airlines flight attendant who was one of the victims killed in a random stabbing spree during a layover in Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, Elijah Caudill, 24, was arrested late Sunday evening in connection to four stabbings that occurred over the weekend.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, American Airlines confirmed that Phoenix-based flight attendant Celinda Levno, 71, was one of the victims.

“We are heartbroken and mourning the tragic loss of our colleague who was the victim of a senseless crime. Our thoughts and support are with her family, loved ones and colleagues, and we are doing all we can to assist law enforcement in its investigation,” a spokesperson for the airlines said in a statement.

MAILMAN’S FAMILY BREAKS SILENCE AFTER FATHER OF 2 KILLED ON LUNCH BREAK

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, a union that represents American Airlines flight attendants, also confirmed Levno’s death in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

“With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of Phoenix-based Flight Attendant Celinda Levno while on layover in Denver. Celinda began her career with America West in 1989,” a spokesperson for the association said.

“Celinda’s love for her horses, friends, and family will always be remembered. We stand in support with Celinda’s family, friends, and our colleagues in Phoenix Inflight as they process this senseless tragedy.”

NEIGHBORHOOD ROCKED BY HOMELESS CAMP TRIPLE MURDER AS FORMER POLICE OFFICER CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT TO INTERVENE

Levno began her career in 1989 with American West, which merged with US Airways and then American Airlines in 2013, according to the association.

The association added that crews still on a layover in Denver will be relocated to a hotel near the Denver International Airport, even though the stabbing did not occur at the layover hotel.

VETERAN AND ‘DEVOTED FATHER,’ 68, STABBED TO DEATH ON NEW YEAR’S EVE: POLICE

Police said the incident happened around 5:17 p.m. on Saturday when officers responded to reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found Levno with stab wounds to the neck, along with two other victims who sustained injuries.

Levno was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police said another male victim was stabbed late Sunday night and succumbed to his injuries. His identity has yet to be released.

Investigators do not believe Caudill and the victims had any connection to each other, and a motive for the attacks is unknown.

Caudill is being held without bail and is facing first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the stabbings is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7967.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by family and friends of Levno to help with funeral costs.

“Celinda Anne Levno was an incredible woman. She was 71 years young and still working hard as a flight attendant,” a post on the page read.

“She spent her spare time with her loving husband, John, and sister, Melanie. She raised many horses throughout her lifetime and was heavily involved in the Arabian horse industry,” the post continued.

“She was also an amazing musician and played her flute often in concert. Celinda was the most giving and kind person out there. She did so much for others. Such an amazing and kind woman who was taken way too soon.”

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]