Video captures Connecticut home engulfed in flames on Thanksgiving as turkey fried in garage: fire department

A Connecticut home blaze on Thanksgiving was likely the result of a person frying a turkey inside the house’s garage, the fire department said.

Photos and video of the fire show the home fully engulfed as firefighters raced to put out the blaze.

Fire crews attempted an aggressive fire attack as the garage fire began to quickly spread to the residence, but were thwarted by dangerous fire conditions and structural collapse, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

A car also drove over the hose firefighters were using to put out the blaze, stopping the flow of water for several minutes.

The fire was finally put out after 16 hours and the home has been deemed uninhabitable.

There were no injuries and the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The nearly $3 million home is 10,000 square feet, CT Insider reported, adding that around 25 people had been in the home for Thanksgiving when the blaze started around 3:40 p.m.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by several others, including the Westport, Wilton, Redding, West Redding, Georgetown, Weston, and Ridgefield fire departments.