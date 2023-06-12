Video captures dip in road moments before Philadelphia I-95 collapse

​

A driver captured video appearing to show a dip in the road along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia in the moments just prior to a portion of the elevated highway’s collapse.

The footage taken Sunday shows numerous vehicles traveling directly past a tanker truck fire that is being blamed for the incident.

As the driver travels through smoke and the area of the highway that later would collapse, a dip can be seen in the southbound lane of the road.

“At approximately 6:20 a.m., a vehicle fire underneath I-95 caused a portion of the highway above to collapse,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said. “Preliminary reports indicate that a commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product was the source of the fire.”

Shapiro also said Sunday that a vehicle was trapped underneath the rubble, but there have been no reports of injuries.

The area of the road in which the driver was seen traveling over in the video remains closed as it is “not structurally sound to carry any traffic over it,” according to Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on its website that “[d]emolition of the collapsed bridges has begun and detours are in place.”

“A more exact timeline for the complete rebuilding of the I-95 roadway should be available in the coming days once the engineers complete their review,” PennDOT added. “To expedite this process and to cut through the red tape, Governor Shapiro plans to issue/has issued a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to begin the repair and reconstruction process.”

“We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration with the City of Philadelphia, state and local law enforcement, our federal partners and other stakeholders and will share more information as it becomes available,” PennDOT also said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the collapse. Images taken Monday showed firefighters viewing the aftermath.

Around the city, Philadelphia police officers also could be seen directing traffic along detours.

“Closely monitoring the fire and collapse on I-95 in Pennsylvania,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet. “I’ve been in touch with [the Federal Highway Administration] and spoke with Gov. Shapiro to offer any assistance that USDOT can provide to help with recovery and reconstruction.”