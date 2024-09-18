Video captures Los Angeles hit-and-run that ‘severely injured’ a 63-year-old woman

​

Police in Los Angeles are searching Wednesday for the driver behind a hit-and-run incident that left a 63-year-old woman “severely injured.”

The Los Angeles Police Department says the victim was walking in a marked crosswalk on Sept. 6 when she was struck by a black Hyundai sedan turning onto Costello Avenue in the city’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood.

“The driver of the black Hyundai failed to stop, identify themselves, and/or render aid to the injured person and fled the scene southbound Costello Avenue and westbound Davana Terrance,” police added.

Video released by investigators appears to show the woman turning her head in both directions as she enters the crosswalk around 6 p.m. local time.

The sedan then enters the frame and strikes the woman, sending one of her shoes flying into the air.

As the car comes to a stop, the woman can be seen hunched over on the ground.

The vehicle then drives out of the picture, leaving the woman alone in the street.

“Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the severely injured 63-year-old female to a local hospital for medical treatment,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The vehicle is described as having four doors and tinted windows.