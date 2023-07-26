Video shows Atlanta police arresting suspected car thief after victim reveals its exact location through GPS

​

A bodycam video has captured the moment an Atlanta police officer arrested a suspected car thief in the driver’s seat of an alleged stolen vehicle after the victim shared his car’s exact location to authorities with GPS.

Footage released of the July 22 incident begins with one of the victims telling an officer upon arrival that GPS tracking was enabled in their stolen BMW i4, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

“They are literally four minutes away. They are like a couple blocks up,” the victim says.

“So it’s moving?” the officer responds. “Yeah, they are right there on North Ave,” the man responds, showing police his phone and pointing his finger at a location.

Police say the exact address was determined to be a Chevron gas station, which the officer relayed to his colleagues.

Another officer then is seen responding to that location and finding a dark green BMW i4 parked outside its convenience store.

“Hands up!” he is heard saying while drawing his gun in the direction of a man standing near the car.

“Whoa!” that man says as the officer gets closer to the vehicle.

The officer then lowers his firearm and places a man who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car into handcuffs.

Police later identified the suspect as 28-year-old John Bizzell, who was taken into custody without incident.

Video later shows victims getting back into the car at the gas station where the suspect was arrested just 10 minutes earlier.

“Do you have any questions for me?” an officer is heard saying.

“No, thanks again, I appreciate it,” the victim says.

“Absolutely. It’s a big win, I’m grateful we were able to get it,” the officer responds.

Bizzell has since been charged with theft by receiving (auto).

“The City of Atlanta police would like to remind citizens to make sure that their vehicles are locked and that all valuables are taken out of the vehicle while not in use,” it said in a statement.

Bizzell is now being held in the Fulton County Jail.