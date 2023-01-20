Video shows Good Samaritans rescuing woman from burning car on New York highway

​

A video has captured a group of Good Samaritans rescuing a woman from a car that burst into flames following a crash on the Long Island Expressway in New York.

The Suffolk County Police Department told Fox5 NY the single-vehicle crash happened in Holtsville around noon on Monday.

Police say Susan Denise, a 56-year-old from Farmingville, was driving a 2022 Jeep Liberty when she struck the center median and the vehicle flipped onto its side, catching fire.

Video taken from the scene by Todd Miranda shows several people dragging away the woman from the burning wreckage.

One man is seen holding up his arm in an attempt to slow down oncoming traffic.

Denise was taken to a local hospital by police helicopter, where she was listed in critical condition, according to Fox5 NY.