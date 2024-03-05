Video shows Tesla Cybertruck crash into iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign

​

A viral video reveals the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck that crashed into the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to the 9600 block of Sunset Blvd. just before midnight on Sunday following a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Officers told Fox News Digital that the incident report is still being generated, and there is no information at this time related to injuries and property damage.

Shortly after the incident, X user @jackdidthatt posted that the vehicle belonged to his friend and was driven by a hotel valet at the time of the crash, but later rescinded the original post blaming a valet, saying it was a joke.

“This is true, incident happened around 2am and I drafted up this joke of a tweet with employees of the valet and hotel. Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck… BHH (Beverly Hills Hotel) is not at fault!” @jackdidthatt tweeted, attaching a screenshot of a message allegedly from the owner of the valet company.

“I don’t think you can get more Hollywood than this photo,” another user wrote.

Elon Musk also weighed in on the crash as well, commenting on X, formerly Twitter.

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration,” Musk wrote.

The Beverly Hills Hotel Director of Communications, Brittany Williams, confirmed to Fox 13 that no valet employees or hotel staff were involved in the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Beverly Hills Hotel for comment.