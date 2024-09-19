Video shows where Trump assassination suspect lay in wait outside golf course

​

A video captured by Fox News Digital shows the area where Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh allegedly pointed a rifle through a fence as the former president was playing golf over the weekend at one of his clubs in Florida.

The footage shows a small gap in the bushes lining the perimeter of the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The gap, which is accessible from a sidewalk, appears hidden from plain sight until one walks directly by it.

Zooming in, more bushes can be seen on golf course property on the other side of the fence, further obstructing the hideout spot.

In this exact location, Routh is accused of camping out on Sunday before being arrested for a failed assassination attempt against former president Trump.

Charging documents released Monday indicated that Routh’s phone was located near the golf club for about 12 hours, beginning at 1:59 a.m. Sunday until approximately 1:31 p.m. that same day.

Routh was arrested shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, after he allegedly pointed an SKS-style rifle through a chain-link fence towards where Trump was playing golf. U.S. Secret Service protecting the president on the golf course noticed the muzzle of the rifle and fired at the suspect.

At Routh’s alleged hideout location, police recovered a loaded SKS-style rifle, equipped with a scope and with the serial number removed. They also found two bags, one of which had food inside, and a digital video camera.

Routh is now facing up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and up to five years on a charge of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

More charges could also be filed against him as the investigation continues.

