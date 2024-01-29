Video shows woman clutching onto hood of car after thieves allegedly stole her French Bulldog

​

A California woman was captured on video clutching onto the hood of a car as it sped around downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, after the occupants allegedly stole her French Bulldog, according to reports.

KTLA in Los Angeles reported that Ali Zacharias was at Whole Foods on Grand Avenue and 8th Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday when the theft happened.

Zacharias was eating lunch at the popular market with her dog Onyx sitting under her chair.

But then a woman reportedly started walking toward Zacharias’ table while calling to the dog.

Zacharias told the news station the woman grabbed her dog’s leash and started to walk away with him.

“I didn’t think that somebody was stealing my dog,” Zacharias told KTLA. “I thought it was a misunderstanding, so I said, ‘That’s my dog. Excuse me,’ and she wasn’t listening.”

Rather than sit and watch, Zacharias said she followed the woman to a getaway vehicle that was waiting for the suspect to get inside.

Zacharias said she tried to enter the car as well, but there were four people inside, and she was pushed out.

Before the car could flee, Zacharias said she stepped in front of it and started screaming for help. When nobody came, she said, the car started rolling toward her and she fell onto the hood.

Video of the incident shows a white sedan speeding toward an intersection in downtown Los Angeles with Zacharias on the hood.

“It was horrifying,” Zacharias said. “As he started to go faster and faster, I’m like, ‘I’m about to die. This is my death. Right now. I’m about to die.’”

The station reported that the white car continued down the road for several blocks, then made a sharp turn that threw the victim off.

The vehicle has been described as a white Kia forte with a missing front-driver’s side hubcap.

Zacharias told the station the woman who took her dog, as well as the other three people in the vehicle, were “African-American.” She said a man was driving the vehicle while the other three women, all overweight, were wearing sweats and t-shirts.

Onyx is a black Merle French Bulldog and has a spotted coat with different colored eyes.

Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.