Vigilantes serve street justice after career criminal tries to rape elderly woman in broad daylight: report

In a midday attack that has rattled a Bronx neighborhood, a 50-year-old career criminal with 19 prior arrests allegedly attempted to rape a 70-year-old woman in broad daylight—only to reportedly be tracked down and beaten by outraged local residents the next day.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Friday, April 18, near Creston Avenue and East 184th Street, according to a New York City Police Department press release.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Oswaldo Ramos, approached the elderly woman from behind and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene on foot.

But the community wasn’t about to let the attack go unanswered.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing Ramos moments after the alleged assault, scrambling to pull his pants back on.

The footage, part of the department’s public appeal for assistance in identifying the suspect, quickly circulated online and among local residents. It was that video that helped neighborhood vigilantes identify Ramos the following day, according to reporting from the New York Post.

On Saturday, vigilantes cornered Ramos near Tiebout Avenue and East 187th Street—just blocks from where the attempted rape occurred—and beat him so severely he ended up in the hospital, according to the outlet.

“Yeah, we beat him up,” one local resident told the Post, asking to remain anonymous. “You don’t do that, that’s something you don’t do. And if he comes back, I’m going to rock him again.”

Another neighbor backed him up, saying, “We don’t tolerate that kind of stuff around here.” Others in the area reportedly helped comfort the elderly victim immediately after the assault.

After the attempted rape, Ramos fled the scene and remained at large for roughly 48 hours. During that time, the NYPD continued to search for him, while community members stayed on alert.

Ramos was charged with first-degree attempted rape and burglary, according to the NYPD. Law enforcement sources said Ramos remained hospitalized as of Tuesday and had not yet been arraigned. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

The alleged assailant’s criminal record is extensive. Ramos has been arrested 19 times, mostly for robbery and burglary, according to police.

In one 2018 case, he reportedly stormed into a Bronx deli claiming to have just shot a cop and demanded money. Authorities later confirmed that no officer had been harmed.

Despite his long rap sheet, Ramos was free to walk the streets—until residents decided they’d had enough.

The NYPD is still asking the public for any additional information related to the original assault. Anyone with tips is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips anonymously online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.