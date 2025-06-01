‘Violent Venezuelan alien’ with possible TdA ties caught with knife during ICE takedown in San Diego: video

​

ICE agents confiscated a knife from a “violent” Venezuelan migrant with possible gang ties during a tense arrest in San Diego captured on video and released by federal officials Saturday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared the video on X, showing agents pinning the suspect to the ground outside what appears to be a residential building during a May 29 operation.

After taking him down, officers removed a knife from the man.

The arrest was one of eight that day, part of a targeted operation supported by federal partners in San Diego. ICE says one of those taken into custody is a confirmed member of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

It is unclear if the man in the video is the gang member.

“Our officers and agents often face extremely violent criminals carrying knives or firearms,” ICE wrote in the post. “Securing our nation can be exceptionally dangerous, but our officers and agents are honored to protect our communities.”

While the suspect is seen resisting arrest, he does not appear to brandish the knife, but officers locate and secure it quickly during the takedown.

TdA is a powerful transnational criminal gang that originated in Venezuela and has rapidly spread across Latin America and into the U.S.

Law enforcement agencies warn the group is involved in drug trafficking, extortion and smuggling operations, often targeting migrant communities.

ICE has not released the names or statuses of those arrested.

San Diego has become a hot spot in the broader border crisis, where criminal networks increasingly exploit weak enforcement at the southern border.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.