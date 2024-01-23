Virginia city to rename first set of streets that honor Confederate leaders

​

In an effort to honor the contributions of prominent African American figures in the city’s history, the Alexandria City Council has unanimously voted to rename the first set of streets that honor Confederate leaders.

On Saturday, the city council passed a measure that would change the names of three streets and re-dedicate a fourth.

There are at least 41 streets in Alexandria that are associated with Confederate military members.

Among the streets being renamed is Forrest Street, which is named for Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

The measure outlines the intent to drop an R, and it would simply be Forest Street, as in trees, which is also within walking distance of Sycamore and Hemlock streets.

Another street name that is up for change is Early Street, which is named after Confederate Maj. Gen. Jubal Early, who led the attack on D.C.’s Fort Stevens during the Civil War. Its proposed new name will be Harriett Jacobs Street, after the abolitionist and author of the book “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.”

According to the docket, the changes are set to happen in June.