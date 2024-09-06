Virginia elementary school assistant principal charged with assault after 5-year-old goes home bruised

​

A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, elementary school administrator has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student, according to law enforcement officials.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Spotswood Elementary School Assistant Principal Misty Kelley, 52, has been charged with assault and battery in an Aug. 28 incident.

The sheriff’s office first became aware of an incident at the elementary school involving a member of the staff Aug. 28 when it received a report that a 5-year-old girl had allegedly been assaulted by Kelley.

The child’s mother claimed that when her child returned home from school, the pupil showed signs of bruising on the back and ribs, officials said.

The mother questioned the child about the injuries, and the child allegedly said an adult at the school grabbed her because she did not want to walk.

An investigation determined that the adult who allegedly grabbed and injured the child was Kelley, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Spotsylvania County Public Schools central administration office about the matter Aug. 28, and Kelley was placed on administrative leave that same day.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the district seeking comment.

FOX 5 in DC reported that Kelley has since turned herself in to law enforcement officials and was released on her own recognizance.