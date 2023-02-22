Virginia high school student charged after package, note left on teacher’s desk triggers bomb threat

​

A 15-year-old high school student is facing charges and was arrested by Virginia police after authorities say he left a package on a teacher’s desk and implied that a bomb was inside.

According to Prince William Police Department, on Friday, Feb. 17, a high school teacher received a suspiciously wrapped package on her desk with a note implying that there was a bomb inside the Potomac High School on Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries, Virginia.

The teacher immediately notified school security who contacted the Prince Williams’ School Resource Officer (SRO), according to a press release. Police K-9 and members of the Virginia State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded and determined the package was not a bomb, and there was no threat to the school.

Following an investigation, authorities say the 15-year-old boy left the package on the teacher’s desk a day before it was found.

The teenager is being held at Prince William County’s Juvenile Detention Center with a pending court date, according to the statement.

Police ask anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to the department’s website.