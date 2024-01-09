Virginia husband accused of killing wife, charged with felony murder: police

​

A Virginia suspect was charged with felony murder after his wife was fatally shot in Dumfries, police said.

Woodbridge resident Daniel Okoe Lawson, 24, was booked for felony murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was also charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting took place near Possum Point Road and Leonard Street in Dumfries early Saturday evening. Lawson’s wife, 24-year-old Desire Alexandria Buggs, was brought to a local emergency room and later died.

“Officers were initially called to an area hospital where a 24-year-old woman was brought to the facility suffering from a gunshot wound and later died,” the Prince William County Police Department said in a Facebook post.

“The preliminary investigation revealed her husband, later identified as the accused, brought the victim to the hospital after the shooting occurred and provided detectives with an account of what led up to the shooting,” the post added.

Police have not disclosed what Lawson said happened before Buggs was shot.

“While investigating the incident, additional information and the weapon believed to be used during the shooting were turned over to police,” the police’s statement continued. “Further investigation revealed the accused was involved in the incident.”

The Prince William County Police Department is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.