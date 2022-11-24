Virginia police release timeline of Walmart rampage, trying to determine motive of suspected gunman Andre Bing

​

Authorities in Chesapeake, Virginia released an image Wednesday of the suspected shooter they say gunned down six people inside the Walmart where he was employed and injured several more in a deadly rampage.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 31-year-old Andre Bing. Walmart previously told Fox News Digital that Bing was an “overnight team lead and he’s been employed with us since 2010.”

Chesapeake police responded to the Walmart on Tuesday night amid reports of an active shooter just before 10:15 p.m. Once inside, officers began evacuating the big box store.

At least 50 people were believed to have been inside, police said. Three people, including Bing, were found dead in an employee break room. Another was found dead near the front of the store. Three other victims were taken to hospitals where they later died, police said.

In total, six people were killed and several others were wounded.

Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of about 15 or 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan when shots rang out. She said the meeting was about to start, and her team leader said: “All right, guys, we have a light night ahead of us,” when her manager turned around and opened fire on the staff.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room,” she said. “It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way.”

Investigators believe Bing was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines. He was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest,” authorities said. Bing is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Chesapeake police SWAT team searched Bing’s home with assistance from the Virginia State Police. Investigators have not said if anything of significance was found.

“Investigators are actively working to learn more about the suspect’s background and what may have motivated the shooting,” authorities said in a Wednesday news release.



The Walmart store is expected to remain closed for several days as investigators process the crime scene. The company said it has set up an associate resource center for employees and their family members to offer counseling, meals and other services.

“My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones,” Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon wrote on his LinkedIn page. “We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support. We appreciate all of our associates, first responders, and local officials who are already on site helping offer support as we work together to navigate this tragedy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.