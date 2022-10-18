Virginia serial rapist cold case solved 14 years later, suspect arrested

​

Virginia authorities have solved a serial rapist cold case dating back to 2008.

The Norfolk Police Department on Monday arrested William Phelps IV, 33, in connection to “several rapes that occurred in 2008,” the police department announced in a Facebook post.

The suspect is accused of assaulting two teenage girls on Jan. 9, 2008, around 7 a.m. on the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue in Norfolk, as well as two other rapes in Norfolk and one rape in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Investigators had determined that the same suspect had been involved in each separate incident through forensic evidence but could not immediately determine an identity, and the case went cold for 14 years.

TIMES SQUARE KILLER CLAIMS TO HAVE COMMITTED 100 ‘PERFECT MURDERS,’ BUT EXPERTS AREN’T CONVINCED

Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police arrested Phelps, who was linked to the cold case rapes based on evidence collected from a separate August incident.

GILGO BEACH SERIAL KILLINGS: FBI TRACKING LEAD TO ALABAMA OVER ‘PEACHES’ TATTOO

Authorities have charged Phelps with rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of abduction, use of a firearm and wearing a mask in public, according to the Norfolk PD. He is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This case represents the steadfast determination and teamwork of law enforcement officers who bring predators to justice, no matter how long it takes,” the police department said in their Monday Facebook post.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/1126.