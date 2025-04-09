Virginia shooting leaves at least 3 dead, 3 injured

​

At least three people are dead, and another three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies received information at about 5:30 p.m. about a shooting in Spotsylvania, Virginia — a suburb about 60 miles south of Washington, D.C.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people who were shot, according to a news release.

As of 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed three people were dead, and three people were taken to local hospitals, according to the release.

“This is an active and fluid investigation,” according to SCSO officials. “No suspect(s) have been apprehended at this time… We ask the public to please stay clear of the area.”

The ages of the victims have not yet been released.

SCSO and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.